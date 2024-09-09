BLACPINK’s Jisoo and Stray Kids’ Felix’s adorable interaction at New York Fashion Week grabs attention; Fans react

Jisoo, the popular BLACKPINK member and singer was recently spotted with Stray Kids members Felix and Lee Know at the New York Fashion Week or NYFW 2024. The interaction between Jisoo and Felix at the event has especially garnered much attention from fans.

On September 9, 2024, New York time, Stray Kids’ Felix and Lee Know and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo attended the Tommy Hilfiger Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2024.

Meanwhile, what more grabbed attention was the short and adorable interaction between Jisoo and Felix. Jisoo and Felix were spotted laughing together at the show as they were enjoying the fashion show.

Fans couldn’t keep calm when the cute interaction between the Flower singer and the Stray Kids member surfaced as they soon wished for a selfie of them together. While some fans wanted that now only Rosé was left to be spotted with Stray Kids.

Check out Jisoo and Felix's interaction at NYFW 2024 here and fan reactions:

Additionally, the three K-pop idols undoubtedly stole the spotlight at the show with their striking visuals. Furthermore, Jisoo, Felix, and Lee Know were also spotted sitting together at the fashion show.

See Jisoo, Felix, and Lee Know at NYFW here:

In other news, not long ago BLACKPINK’s Lisa also attended Stray Kids’ dominATE Tour in Seoul and cheered for the boy group. She has also hyped up his 97-liner bestie Bang Chan’s solo and Felix’s solo that day.

Jisoo also known as Kim Jisoo is a popular singer, actress, and member of the iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Jisoo debuted with BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with the release of their single album SQUARE ONE.

She later marked her solo debut with the release of her single album ME on March 31, 2023, alongside the hit lead track FLOWER. The album also featured the B-side track All Eyes On Me.

In other developments, Jisoo has completed filming for her upcoming zombie thriller K-drama Newtopia (previously known as Influenza) alongside Park Jeong Min. Newtopia is set to release in early 2025. She is also set to lead the highly awaited movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint with Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop.