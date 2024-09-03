BLACKPINK’s Lisa supports Stray Kids’ ‘amazing’ dominATE World Tour; hypes 97-liner bestie Bang Chan's shirtless moment

BLACKPINK’s Lisa who is best friends with fellow 97 liner Bang Chan recently attended Stray Kids’ dominATE World Tour in Seoul and shared snaps and videos from the concert on her personal Instagram account. Lisa cheered for Stray Kids’ ‘amazing show’ and also hyped up bestie Bang Chan’s shirtless moment and Felix’s solo stage.

On September 3, 2024, Lisa of BLACKPINK took to her personal Instagram account to share several stories from when she attended Stray Kids’ dominATE World Tour in Seoul. dominATE World Tour successfully concluded after 4 days in South Korea’s capital where the Stray Kids members surprised fans with special solo songs and stages.

Lisa presumably attended Stray Kids’ dominATE World Tour’s last day in Seoul on September 1. The BLACKPINK rapper hyped up her 97 liner bestie by sharing a video of Bang Chan’s shirtless moment from his solo stage at the concert. She also shared a video of Bang Chan tearing up as he addressed the fans.

The ROCKSTAR rapper further shared a video of Felix’s solo performance hyping him up as he displayed captivating vocal skills.

Finally, Lisa posed for a cute photo with Stray Kids members backstage and cheered for them while commending the boy group for an “amazing show”.

Check out BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Instagram stories with Stray Kids here:

Meanwhile, note that since Lisa and Bang Chang share the same birth year they have been friends for quite a long time and have been cheering each other’s career from time to time.

In other news, Lisa of BLACKPINK recently made a solo comeback with her highly awaited collaboration single New Woman with noted Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía on August 15. New Woman debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 soon after release at number 97 while simultaneously ranking at number 6 on the Global 200 Excl US chart.

New Woman became Lisa’s 4th solo song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 successfully making her one of the top 10 K-pop artists to have the most ranks on the chart joining BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook, and Jimin.

In other exciting news, Lisa is set to make her acting debut with the hit HBO series The White Lotus set to release in 2025 under her birth name Lalisa Manobal.

