Stray Kids' members SPOTTED filming for Knowing Brothers amid preparations for dominATE world tour

Stray Kids are once again proving their immense popularity and versatility as they juggle to kick off their dominATE world tour with a special appearance on the beloved variety show Knowing Brothers. The group was recently spotted filming for an upcoming episode of the show, sparking excitement among fans who are eager to see the members showcase their unique blend of humor, charm, and hidden talents.

The Knowing Brothers episode, slated to air later this month, promises to be a must-watch for fans of both the show and Stray Kids. Known for their quick wit and playful interactions, the members are expected to bring their A-game to the classroom-like set of the program, where they will engage in light-hearted banter and games with the show's regular cast. Given the group’s reputation for lively and unpredictable energy, their appearance is likely to feature plenty of memorable moments that will delight viewers.

This television appearance comes on the heels of a series of triumphant concerts that marked the start of their dominATE world tour. The tour kicked off with a bang at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, where Stray Kids performed four sold-out shows between August 24 and September 1. The concerts not only highlighted the group's powerful performances and stage presence but also solidified their status as one of the leading 4th-gen acts in the K-pop industry.

Advertisement

In addition to their tour, Stray Kids recently received the Best Singer Award at the 51st Korean Broadcasting Awards. Although the group could not attend the ceremony due to their packed schedule, they shared a heartfelt video message expressing their gratitude to their fans, known as STAY, and the staff who have supported them along the way. The members emphasized their commitment to continuing to connect with fans worldwide through their music and to contribute to the global influence of K-pop and K-content.

As Stray Kids continue their world tour, with upcoming stops in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, their appearance on Knowing Brothers will offer fans a delightful interlude filled with laughter and fun.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids and aespa join BTS in NASA's latest social media update with K-pop reference; see PIC