Box Office: Early PVOD to break momentum of Nosferatu; Superhit horror-drama to miss out on USD 100 million domestic and USD 200 million global

Focus Features’ Nosferatu, starring Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, and Nicholas Hoult, has generated strong buzz since its December 25 theatrical release. Directed by Robert Eggers, the film serves as a remake of the 1922 silent classic of the same name, originally directed by F.W. Murnau. Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of Count Orlok in this latest iteration, with Depp portraying Ellen Hutter, who becomes the vampire’s obsession, much to the peril of her husband, Thomas Hutter, played by Hoult.

Despite its positive reception, the film is set to fall short of its potential box office milestones. Initially projected to rake in $100 million domestically and double the amount globally, the film’s momentum has been impacted by its early digital release.

Available on Prime Video since Monday, January 20, the film’s immediate shift to home viewing has significantly hindered its ability to achieve the aforementioned box office targets.

As of this writing, Nosferatu has grossed approximately $91.2 million domestically, accounting for 57.9 percent of its total earnings. Internationally, the film has grossed $66.3 million, making up 42.1 percent of its worldwide total. The combined worldwide gross now stands at approximately $157.5 million. While these numbers are solid for a film made on a $25 million budget, they fall short of projections set before the early PVOD debut.

Nosferatu’s home viewing is available on platforms including Prime Video, AppleTV, and Fandango at Home at a price ranging between $20 and $25, depending on whether you choose to rent or purchase it.

Although the strategy to release the film on digital platforms may reduce theatrical revenues, it offers significant benefits for producers. PVOD provides additional revenue streams while minimizing distribution costs. Unlike theater chains that take a substantial share of ticket sales, digital platforms allow studios to retain a larger share of proceeds, resulting in faster profitability—especially for films with strong international buzz.

Moreover, the early PVOD release aligns with changing audience preferences. Post-pandemic, many viewers prefer the convenience of at-home viewing, often enhanced with bonus features. For example, Nosferatu’s digital cut includes deleted scenes and extended shots, making the at-home experience more enticing.

The film currently holds an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With Nosferatu now being available on both digital and the big screen, where are you planning to catch it if you haven’t already?

