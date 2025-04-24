BLACKPINK’s Spotify gets hacked: Shut Down track photo gets swapped with KISS OF LIFE, N-word controversy highlighted

BLACKPINK’s official Spotify account has reportedly been tampered with, as unusual updates appear to tie into current controversies within the K-pop industry. Upon visiting the page, users notice that although the BLACKPINK profile picture appears initially, it quickly changes to an image of the group KISS OF LIFE. The image of KISS OF LIFE used was the same one shared after the recent cultural appropriation controversy that arose during the celebration of the eldest member Julie’s birthday.

Advertisement

Fans reveal that while the description section still features a photo from BLACKPINK’s previous comeback, the text is linked to a more recent N-word controversy. It references old pre-debut videos of three BLACKPINK members using racial slurs (N-word), which recently resurfaced, causing public outcry.

Interestingly, the hack seems to extend beyond just BLACKPINK’s account. It has affected the solo accounts of its members, as well as the profiles of other YG Entertainment groups like TREASURE and BABYMONSTER. This has led fans to speculate that the incident is related to the entertainment agency itself, especially in light of the recent leak. YG Entertainment, under fire for its handling of the situation, has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident.

As soon as BLACKPINK's Spotify images started acting strangely, BLINKs and fans across social media voiced their concerns. One fan commented, “There’s something seriously wrong with YG. Just days ago, private files and clips of BLACKPINK were leaked, and now their Spotify pages are getting hacked. The company hasn’t taken any action—no lawsuit, no statement—nothing to protect their artists.”

Advertisement

Another fan highlighted Rosé’s situation, saying, “Rosé’s Spotify profile looks like it’s been hacked or tampered with. We’re asking for it to be restored immediately and for her account to be secured.”

Others questioned the agency's overall preparedness, with one stating, “It feels like they don’t have the infrastructure to handle a group as massive as BLACKPINK. It’s honestly unacceptable.”

BLACKPINK faced backlash after old pre-debut videos resurfaced, allegedly showing Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa using a racial slur (N-word). Leaked by a supposed ex-YG employee on Discord, the clips sparked outrage online. Fans criticized YG Entertainment’s training methods, questioning the group’s judgment and cultural sensitivity. The controversy quickly went viral.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK fans divided over Jisoo’s pre-debut vocals during Nicki Minaj cover and Rosé-Jennie using the N-word