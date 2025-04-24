Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone Share Official Wedding Video Full of Love, Fun and Celebration: WATCH

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone's love story culminated in a beautiful wedding on September 7, 2024, at the singer's family residence in Montecito, California. While the couple often shared glimpses of the magical ceremony via photos, they are sharing their official wedding video for the first time on social media.

On Thursday (April 24), the singer treated fans to his official wedding video on Instagram. The video shows the couple surrounded by friends, family, a lot of champagne, and scrumptious food. The clip also featured emotional speeches from Puth's family members, especially the moment he teared up seeing his ladylove walk down the aisle.

Filled with emotions and love, Puth told Brooke that he is the luckiest man on the planet to have her in his life, and Brooke promised to always wish him at 11:11 and be next to him for the rest of her life. Check out the wedding video below!

The two started dating in June of 2022, and after a little over a year together, Charlie proposed to Brooke on September 5, 2023. He flew from Los Angeles to New York City to meet Brooke and proposed at 11:11 PM - their favorite time.

“It was just the two of us, sharing Chinese food on the couch in a beautifully intimate moment,” Brooke previously told Vogue. “Afterward, we FaceTimed our families to share the news and spent the next few days celebrating in NYC.”

The couple chose the Puth family residence because it felt right, and they knew it would be the perfect backdrop for their fairytale wedding. For the special day, they decided to blend tradition with modern unconventionality. They wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated.

When it came to choosing her wedding outfit, Brooke told Vogue in September that she wanted to pick a designer who could bring a fashion-forward, unconventional edge to bridal wear, and Danielle Frankel felt like the best choice.

