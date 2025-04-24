Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her go-to skincare routine; check out what LED light therapy is and its benefits

Skincare plays a very important role in the life of a celebrity. Light-emitting diode (LED) face masks are quite popular in both professional (medical) and at‑home skincare. Many celebs like Kim Kardashian, Deepika Padukone, and Kaley Cuoco are obsessed with this fancy and futuristic device that is a part of their morning/night skincare routine. LED light therapy face mask has a lot of benefits, and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest Instagram post is proof.

The stunner shared a photo of herself enjoying an LED face mask in her car. Going by it, overall, the mask seems comfortable and in place on her face.

Priyanka Chopra's pic flaunting her skincare on the go

Kourtney Kardashian and Deepika Padukone enjoying LED skincare routine

While every product might have its advantages and disadvantages, here’s a breakdown of the main benefits of the LED Light therapy face mask:

1. Smooth skin texture

Going by several reports, this fancy mask helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Calms inflammation & redness

Both red and near‑infrared light (~800–850 nm) help modulate inflammatory pathways, thus reducing pro‑inflammatory cytokines (proteins that help control inflammation in your body).

3. Acne and control breakouts

There are multiple benefits of using an LED mask, like less noticeable pores over time and decreased oil production with prolonged use.

4. Fits easily into morning or evening routine

Like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, one can wear this mask while travelling or at night after removing oil and makeup from the face; this step is essential so that light can penetrate easily into the skin.

5. Painless and no downtime

Unlike many laser or peel treatments, LED masks are painless and safe for most skin types. However, it should always be done only under medical advice to avoid any skin allergies.