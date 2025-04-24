Is there a Veera Dheera Sooran part 1? Chiyaan Vikram drops big update

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is now streaming on OTT after a successful theatrical run. Although the film initially faced a few hurdles, things eventually fell into place. Interestingly, the makers took an unusual route by releasing the second part before the first. This left fans curious about what’s coming next. Well, there are some answers now.

In a viral video, Chiyaan Vikram is seen confirming that Part 1 and Part 3 of Veera Dheera Sooran are definitely in the works. He went on to praise director SU Arun Kumar for crafting a story around a character without actually showing him on screen. The actor noted that this unique approach allowed viewers to imagine the character’s struggles, rather than witnessing them directly. He also revealed that Part 1 will focus on Dileep’s character, while Part 3 will center around Venkat.

In his words, "He has made us imagine the character rather than showing the troubles of what the role would go through onscreen. When we do the first part, there will be Dileep, and the third part will have Venkat."

For the unversed, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 takes place over one intense night. The story follows a conflict between a police officer and a powerful village family. Vikram plays Kaali, a former henchman for the head of this family. He is brought back to do one final job — to kill the vengeful cop.

The film gives the impression that the characters have a shared past. Their connections are felt, even though the events are not shown. A character named Dileep is never seen but becomes a key turning point in the story. Another character, Venkat, has an unclear ending, leaving his fate open.

Veera Dheera Sooran features Dushara Vijayan as the female lead alongside Vikram. Those who haven’t watched it yet can now enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video.

