Good Bad Ugly Malaysian Box Office: Ajith enters MR 10M club for the first time ever

Not every film crosses borders and makes history, but Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is doing exactly that in Malaysia. With strong local buzz and a loyal fan base, the film has now officially entered the RM 10 million club at the Malaysian box office, marking the first time Ajith has achieved this feat in the territory.

Released on April 10, Good Bad Ugly didn’t rely on just star power. Word-of-mouth praise, Ajith’s intense screen presence, and its gripping action narrative have carried the film to box office glory. After just 11 days in theatres, the film stands proudly at RM 10 million and counting, placing Ajith alongside some of Tamil cinema’s biggest overseas achievers.

While it currently holds the 11th spot in the all-time Malaysian Tamil grosser list, there's chatter that it could soon overtake the nearest biggies and crack into the top ten. The benchmark is set high, with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram at RM 10.97 million, followed by Vijay's blockbuster The Greatest of All Time, which leads the list at RM 15.15 million.

Top Tamil Grossers in Malaysia (so far):

The Greatest of All Time – RM 15.15M

Jailer – RM 14.18M

Leo – RM 13.2M

Kabali – RM 12.68M

Bigil – RM 12.67M

Amaran – RM 12.27M

Mersal – RM 11.86M

Varisu – RM 11.59M

PS1 – RM 12.5M

Vikram – RM 10.97M

Good Bad Ugly – RM 10M

Adding to the momentum, there are strong whispers about a May 8 OTT premiere on Netflix. Though unconfirmed, the streaming date has already started making waves online.

As the numbers continue to rise, one thing is clear. Good Bad Ugly is more than just a movie, but is a landmark film for Ajith in Malaysia.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

