Thudarum Kerala Final Advance Booking: Mohanlal, Shobhana starrer off to FLYING start; records phenomenal pre-sales of Rs 2.20 crore

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead roles, is hitting the big screens very soon. Billed as a family drama, the movie holds immense buzz and curiosity among the audience. And that's reflected in its advance booking also. Thudarum is all set for a banger start at the box office, thanks to Mohanlal's superstardom.

Advertisement

Thudarum records a solid advance of Rs 2.20 crore in Kerala

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, the family entertainer has recorded a solid pre-sales of more than Rs 2.20 crore for the opening day alone in Kerala. Thudarum sold around 1.25 lakh tickets in around 1140 shows across the state. The worldwide advance sales of Thudarum is around Rs 3.50 crore.

This is the second-best pre-sales among Malayalam movies this year. The top spot belongs to another Mohanlal starrer, L2 Empuraan.

Seeing the phenomenal advances of Thudarum, the Lalettan movie is set to take a banger opening. Furthermore, if the movie meets with positive audience reception, it will sail through a successful theatrical run. In addition, the film is expected to dent the box office potential of the holdover Vishu releases- Alappuzha Gymkhana, Bazooka, and Maranamass at the Kerala box office.

All eyes are now on the audience reception and the initial reviews of Thudarum. It will be interesting to see Mohanlal winning over the audience and the box office once again after L2 Empuraan.

Advertisement

Watch Thudarum trailer:

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is releasing in cinemas this weekend. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Malaysian Box Office: Ajith enters MR 10M club for the first time ever