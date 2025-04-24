Maranamass vs Bazooka Kerala Box Office Comparison: Basil Joseph's movie gets closer to Mammootty starrer
Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, is doing well at the box office. The dark comedy is showing better trends than Mammootty starrer Bazooka.
Vishu 2025 releases Maranamass and Bazooka are all set to wrap their theatrical run soon. Both movies are heading for a distinct box office fate despite ending their theatrical journey with a similar figure. The Basil Joseph continues to show better trends than the relatively bigger Bazooka at the box office. It needs Rs 1-2 crore more to outshine the Mammootty starrer.
According to the estimates, Maranamass grossed Rs 30 lakh on Day 15, wrapping its two weeks at Rs 12.20 crore, while the Mammootty starrer game thriller added Rs 5 lakh only, taking the total cume to Rs 13.45 crore. Both movies are likely to end their theatrical runs soon with the arrival of Mohanlal's Thudarum in cinemas this weekend.
Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows:
|Day-Wise
|Maranamass
|Bazooka
|Day 1
|Rs 1.05 crore
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 2.15 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Rs 0.45 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.70 crore
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Rs 0.25 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 0.35 crore
|Rs 0.15 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Rs 0.10 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 0.30 crore (est.)
|Rs 0.05 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 12.20 crore
|Rs 13.45 crore
Maranamass and Bazooka in cinemas
Maranamass and Bazooka are playing in cinemas nearby.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
