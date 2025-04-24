SHINee's Key's remark 'Do better' to NCT WISH over low-energy chat with Chuu fuels attitude controversy

Rookie group NCT WISH has been facing intense scrutiny for their recent behavior, sparking criticism from fans. They appeared on the April 22 episode of SBS PowerFM’s Cultwo Show, along with former Loona member Chuu. During the live visual radio show, the NCT WISH members seemed low on energy and reluctant to participate in the show, showcasing a stark contrast to the enthusiastic, sunshiney Chuu. This got them negative comments, including a warning from SHINee's Key.

NCT WISH, who debuted not long ago, made a radio show appearance recently, and a lot of fans tuned in to watch the live broadcast on YouTube. Initially they cheered on the boys by leaving encouraging comments and expressing excitement for their comeback. However, a few minutes into the show, the comment type saw a massive change. It was due to Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya not giving off the same zealous energy as Chuu.

The boy band members displayed a notably passive demeanor during the entire show, characterized by avoiding eye contact, providing brief answers, and speaking unclearly. This behaviour was particularly evident during the live challenge segment, where most members were largely unresponsive, with only a few offering minimal reactions. Even the DJs involved in the challenge pointed out the issue.

Fans expressed disappointment to their attitude and the situation escalated with SHINee's Key's remark for his juniors. Among the numerous negative comments, one that caught fans' attention was Key's cautionary statement, "We’re watching, so do better." After the conclusion of the show, MBC also reacted to the seemingly unenthusiastic appearance of the NCT WISH members. They stated, "The members’ soft voices and expressionless faces dampened the atmosphere of the show.”

Recalling the live challenge segment, they mentioned, "When the DJs requested a challenge segment, only a few members participated while the rest simply watched without reacting, offering only faint smiles." During then, the DJs said that NCT Wish members were “completely frozen” and also thanked them for “continuing to promote despite having such difficult personalities.” Following NCT WISH's appearance on the show, it became a topic of discussion across fan discussion portals like theqoo, where fans called them rude” and “full of themselves."

