4 Cocktail sarees to look glam on your BFF’s wedding, inspired by Bollywood divas
Bollywood divas are a go-to fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to weddings. Here are 4 celeb-approved outfits to slay at your cocktail party.
Bollywood stars never disappoint when it’s time to serve some style inspiration. Always embracing the newest of trends and bringing back old ones, their wardrobe is surely up-to-date with the best of fits. To win the fusion style trend, here are 4 outfits to borrow from Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajol’s wardrobes for the perfect cocktail night look.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor is a pro at styling contemporary ethnic outfits. For one of her looks on reality TV, she wore a beautiful saree in black. The pre-draped attire sat perfectly pleated on her shoulder and turned into a cape at the back. Making a sparkling statement, the pallu was adorned with a starry design.
The rest of the saree was detailed with heavy black sequins and a lacy border. She matched it with a full-sleeved mesh blouse featuring heavy embroidery. Tying her hair back in a sleek bun, she swayed on the minimal end for accessories and makeup.
Shilpa Shetty
When it comes to fashioning stylish ethnic ensembles, the list is incomplete without Shilpa Shetty. For a sangeet night, she wore a black saree, choosing a completely mod look. Embroidered all over, she put on a shoulder-padded deep V-neck blouse with full sleeves and lacy detailing.
The ready-to-wear outfit perfectly hugged her fit physique, and the pallu sat on her shoulder in thin pleats. The contemporary touch? The saree boasted a thigh-high slit. Flaunting her straight locks, she accessorized the look with a pair of heavy danglers.
Kajol
Minimal but make it classy is a mantra Kajol lives by. Showing off a beautiful saree in neon green, she added a touch of fusion to it. She opted for a traditional saree with a thin satin border and paired it with a sleeveless V-neck blouse.
Letting the pallu fall over her arm, she added a beige-shaded belt to complete the look. Smiling her heart out, she kept her hair untied and styled it straight. The actor accessorized with gold-toned hoops and a couple of rings.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen is a total fashionista who loves to dress up. Wearing an elegant black saree for a sangeet night, she looked graceful as she posed for the camera. She fashioned a ready-to-wear black saree in mesh fabric and ruffled styling around the dupatta and hem.
Sen matched it with a thick-strapped sleeveless blouse with a square neck. Leaving her wavy locks untied, she opted for a contoured yet simple makeup look. She accessorized with a studded brooch and a double-layered crystal neckpiece and earrings from the same set.
