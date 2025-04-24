Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi admits being warned after gaining spotlight: ‘I am not going to lie and…’

The reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives grabbed headlines ever since it premiered in October 2024. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi were the new additions in the season, apart from OG Bollywood wives. Shalini became quite famous after the series and received praise for her glowing skin and fitness. Now, she admitted being warned after gaining the spotlight. However, she decided to just be truthful in whatever she says.

Advertisement

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Shalini Passi said, “My friends would tell me that being in the media is a lot, you will not be able to handle it. They would say don’t say anything, don’t have your soups, don’t have your juices.” She added, “I said I am not going to lie and say I am having daal-chawal. I don’t eat daal-chawal.”

Shalini also opened up about her diet and revealed that she follows an ayurvedic diet. She shared that she eats only raw food till 6 in the evening and mentioned it is also in our culture. She further added that she consumes different kinds of vegetables, ghee, ayurvedic spices, and powders. Shalini said, “I think my lifestyle is for me to be healthy and for me to be functional.”

She also opened up on her concern for those who consume a lot of sugar, carbohydrates, smoke, drink, and have unhealthy lifestyles. Shalini also revealed that she hasn’t seen her show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives yet, as she gets conscious of her looks.

Advertisement

Shalini Passey also shared her daily routine, including praying for almost 2 hours, working out, dancing, pilates, and more. She said her schedule is just like the schedule a child has,

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame also opened up about her daily routine, which includes nearly two hours of prayer, working out, dancing, pilates, and more. She described her schedule as being as structured as that of a child.

Season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives revolved around a glam showdown between Mumbai and Delhi’s elite. Representing Mumbai were familiar faces Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, all from the previous seasons. Meanwhile, the capital brought its own sparkle with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi stepping into the limelight. The drama-packed season dropped on Netflix on October 18, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi reflects on her parenting style; recalls warning son Robin about THIS