Did you know? Aamir Khan gave away Rang De Basanti’s climax scene to Siddharth and the reason will prove why he’s Mr. Perfectionist

Rang De Basanti is a film that is etched in our hearts and minds forever. Not only Aamir Khan but all other actors gave their best performances, and made the film reach where it is today. In a recent interview, Kunal Kapoor, who played Aslam in the film, revealed that the Dangal star "gave away" the climax to Siddharth instead of playing the hero and doing it himself.

Yes, you heard that right! If you have seen the movie, you will remember the last scene where Siddharth’s character enters the radio station and speaks on behalf of the entire gang. Kunal Kapoor, talking on the YouTube Channel Khaane Mein Kya Hai, recalled that the scene was supposed to have all of them going to the radio station and saying some words. However, it was Aamir’s idea to let only one speak on the radio.

The moment Laal Singh Chaddha star pitched the idea, everyone assumed that he would be the one going to the radio station. But, to everyone’s surprise, the actor chose Siddharth.

Kunal Kapoor recalled, “Everyone assumed that it would be him. But he said, ‘Who is the smartest guy in the group? Like who is the most well-spoken guy in the group? It’s Siddharth. So let him take over the radio’,” he recalled.

Kunal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, praised Aamir and quipped that any other actor would have taken the opportunity and been a part of the climax scene. But the Ishq actor thought of the greater good and did what was best for the film.

As per Kunal, Aamir’s logic is “‘if every character in the film works, the film works and if the film works, it’s great for me’,” he shared.

Talking about Rang De Basanti, the film starred Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The movie still resonates with everyone and can definitely be termed as one of Aamir Khan’s best films of his career.

