Who is Kang Ji Yong? Know about Kwon Eunbi's cousin, who appeared on Divorce Camp before passing away at 35

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former Korean soccer player Kang Ji Yong untimely passed away on April 22 at the age of 35. The reason for his passing has not yet been confirmed and his funeral is scheduled to take place on April 25. His tragic demise made fans and netizens revisit his career and personal life, including his appearances in variety shows and his connection to the entertainment industry, as reported by K-media outlet Newsen. They are also wondering if financial trouble was the root cause of his death.

Advertisement

Kang Ji Yong (previously Kang Dae Hoon) played as a defender in domestic football from 2009 to 2022. He was part of the nation's international squad in 2009, playing in the U23 Cup. Besides being a player, he was also known for being former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi's cousin. Their relationship was revealed in 2023, following the K-pop idol's mentioning her relative in a radio program. She stated, “My cousin is a professional soccer player. He was in Pohang, then Gangwon, and Bucheon. His last name is not Kwon, though.”

Her statement made fans and industry insiders curious, who then found out that the brother was Kang Ji Yong. The player retired from professional football in 2022 and then worked at a chemical manufacturing plant, earning 3 million KRW, after retiring from professional football. He struggled to make ends meet during then and opened up about the same on episodes 27 to 30 of JTBC's Divorce Camp, clips of which resurfaced after his passing.

Advertisement

He and his wife appeared on the show in February, where they talked about their familial issues. He revealed fighting with his wife daily and the cause to be money. According to him, the issue stemmed from letting his father manage his finances from 2009 to 2019. His parents allegedly did not return his money, claiming they didn't have any, leaving him unable to access 11 years' worth of his salary.

He mentioned getting a house deposit loan and relying on his wife for big expenses, including moving, childbirth and hospitalization. He then made a heartbreaking remark: "My wish is to die in my sleep." Due to the familial and financial troubles, he said, "I was so stressed because I was working hard, but it broke my will."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Waterbomb Queen KWON EUNBI on shrimp debate, Maebjjiri series and Mumbai dreams