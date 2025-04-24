Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal expecting first baby with husband Aman Mehta?

Sharmin Segal is the niece of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and made headlines in 2024 for her role in the OTT series Heeramandi. Sharmin tied the knot with businessman Aman Mehta in 2023, and it looks like the couple is now set to embrace a new chapter in their lives. They are reportedly gearing up to enter parenthood as they are expecting their first baby.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, good news is on the way for Sharmin Segal, the daughter of filmmakers Deepak Segal and Bella Bhansali Segal, and her husband, Aman Mehta. She is apparently pregnant and due anytime soon. The actress who settled in Ahmedabad after her marriage to Aman is reportedly in Mumbai for her delivery.

It should be noted that a confirmation is still awaited from Sharmin and her family.

Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta married in November 2023. The former shared a beautiful wedding announcement on her Instagram. She wrote, “We got married! …and it was a struggle to find a ‘perfect’ posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it.”

Sharmin continued, “At the end of the day it is a emotion and it can’t always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt. The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I’m so lucky I found you to share them with.”

Expressing her love for her husband, she added, “Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves everyday! Thank you for being genuinely the best @amansmehta! I love you, always and forever.”

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, it was released in May 2024 on Netflix. The ensemble cast included Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal.

The period drama consisted of eight episodes. Heeramandi has been renewed for a second season.

