Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film on C Sankaran Nair nets Rs 3.5 crore; concludes 1st week

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Wagh was released on April 18, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, the courtroom drama is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Kesari 2 has finished its first week at the box office.

Helmed by debutante director Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 opened with Rs 7.50 crore at the box office. Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs 10 crore and Rs 11.50 crore on the second day and third day, respectively. The courtroom drama fetched Rs 4.35 crore on the first Monday, followed by Rs 4.85 crore on the first Tuesday and Rs 3.65 crore on the first Wednesday.

Kesari Chapter 2 has now minted Rs 3.5 crore net business on the first Thursday. The cume collection of the historical legal drama stands at Rs 45.35 crore at the Indian box office.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 7.50 crore Day 2 Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs 4.35 crore Day 5 Rs 4.85 crore Day 6 Rs 3.65 crore Day 7 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 45.35 crore

Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 is currently competing with Jaat at the box office. It marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), which collected Rs 97.25 crore in the first week.

Kesari Chapter 2 was earlier clashing with The Bhootnii on the Good Friday holiday. However, Sanjay Dutt's movie got postponed to May 1, 2025. Hence, Kesari 2 had its solo release.

Kesari 2 is currently running parallel to Sunny Deol's Jaat at the box office. It is yet to be seen how it performs tomorrow amid the arrivals of Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

