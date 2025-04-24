'Love you Dad': BTS’ Jimin’s emotional note on MUSE album at his father’s café melts ARMYs’ hearts

BTS' Jimin is admired not only for his mesmerizing dance skills, angelic vocals and stage presence but also for his gentle and compassionate nature—a fact well-known to ARMYs around the globe. Social media is filled with moments that showcase Jimin’s warmth, and on April 23, 2025, fans witnessed yet another touching example.

At ZM-ILLENNIAL Café in Busan, a cozy spot run by BTS' Jimin’s father, fans discovered something truly special—a signed copy of Jimin’s solo album MUSE. But what caught everyone’s attention even more than the autographed album was the handwritten note attached to it, addressed to his father.

The heartfelt message read: “Dear Dad, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being by my side. Please always stay healthy and may your days be filled with nothing but happiness. I love you! — Jimin.”

The emotional note struck a chord with fans, who were deeply moved by the sincerity and love poured into Jimin’s words. Displayed on a shelf inside the café, the message radiated the deep bond between father and son—a relationship ARMYs couldn’t help but celebrate.

Online reactions poured in with love and admiration. One fan wrote, “I hope Jimin's family is always surrounded by warmth and joy. So proud of him!” Another shared, “My sweetest boy ever! He’s truly precious,” while a third commented, “Jimin is the personification of love.”

Many fans pointed out how the way Jimin expressed himself reflected his genuine heart and humble upbringing. One user summed it up beautifully: “What a wholesome and beautiful relationship. It explains why Jimin is the way he is—so kind and loving.”

Jimin’s affection isn’t limited to family alone. Whether it's his fellow BTS members or fans across the world, he continues to show the same level of sincerity and warmth, making him not just an idol but a truly admirable human being.

The ZM-ILLENNIAL Café, where this touching note was found, originally opened its doors in 2019 under the name MAGNATE. The name was later changed to ZM-ILLENNIAL on August 15, 2024, continuing to serve as a cherished gathering place for BTS ARMYs visiting Busan.