SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo leads new recruits at military training completion ceremony; CARATs say ‘proud of you, commander’

SEVENTEEN's member Wonwoo has once again caught the attention of fans, not on stage this time, but in uniform. On April 24, 2025, Wonwoo took center stage at his basic training completion ceremony, stepping forward as the representative of his unit and leading the proceedings with a commanding presence that left CARATS in awe.

Advertisement

Enlisted on April 3, 2025, the rapper and vocalist of SEVENTEEN has been serving his mandatory military duty in the Republic of Korea Army. Now, just weeks into his service, he was chosen to represent the new batch of trainees—an honor that speaks volumes about his leadership, commitment, and dedication to excellence.

As he confidently reported the successful completion of training by all recruits, Wonwoo’s clear, steady voice resonated across the grounds, drawing widespread praise from both military personnel and fans alike.

Dressed sharply in his military attire and marching alongside flag bearers, Wonwoo appeared every bit the natural leader. Clips from the ceremony quickly went viral online, with netizens highlighting his transformation from idol to soldier. Admirers online couldn't stop raving about his composure, charisma, and strong sense of duty.

Many fans remarked on his impressive stage presence, now reflected in a new, powerful context. Comments poured in: “So proud of you, Wonwoo,” “From stage to service—what a journey!” and “Private Commander Jeon Wonwoo has arrived!”

Advertisement

Netizens also pointed out how seamlessly he transitioned into his military role, praising his poise, discipline, and genuine energy. Others shared how emotional it felt to see an idol they’ve followed for years take on such responsibility with pride and honor.

Before heading off to service, Wonwoo made a heartfelt final appearance at SEVENTEEN’s annual fan event, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, held on March 20-21, 2025, in Incheon. His enlistment followed a March 5 announcement by PLEDIS Entertainment. He is currently the second member of the group to serve, following Jeonghan, who began his duty in September 2024.

Jeon Wonwoo is set to continue his service as a public service worker following basic training, with a scheduled discharge date of January 2027. His journey continues to inspire not only CARATS but also casual admirers.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo to begin military service on April 3; agency confirms absence from upcoming schedules