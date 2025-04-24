Mission Impossible Final Reckoning Box Office Prediction: Tom Cruise starrer aims at USD 100 million weekend; biggest for franchise

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is gearing up for an explosive debut, with early projections pointing to a global opening of USD 100 million plus, and the stateside forecast hovering around USD 60 million and northwards. If the Tom Cruise-led spy thriller manages to pull these figures during its five-day Memorial Day weekend when it hits theaters in May, it will have surpassed the opening weekend collection of all the titles in the franchise so far.

Notably, for MI8, a stealthy start at the box office is not a mere desire but an imperative goal, given its ballooned budget of USD 400 million. The film ranks among the most expensive films ever produced in Hollywood, and Paramount Pictures is banking on the movie’s star power, international draw, and the enduring legacy of the franchise to draw audiences worldwide and offset the colossal investment.

Directed by longtime Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning picks up directly after the events of 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One. Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt alongside franchise veterans Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. The high-stakes installment promises globe-trotting thrills, intricate espionage, and, of course, the trademark jaw-dropping stunts that have defined the series since its inception.

The film underwent a long and turbulent production journey. Originally conceived as the second part of a two-part finale, it was later retitled and restructured. Filming began in March 2022 and spanned multiple countries including the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. A major halt occurred in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, pushing conclusion to November 2024.

The delays, however, seem to have contributed to the buzz and anticipation. The film is set to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, marking its official global rollout. A strong reception at the prestigious event could help turbocharge word of mouth, benefiting its theatrical run beginning on May 23rd.

Industry analysts note that The Final Reckoning enters a competitive summer landscape, but its built-in fan base and Cruise’s consistent box office appeal offer a solid foundation. The last chapter earned over USD 567 million globally, despite facing tough competition. Paramount hopes the final chapter will go even further.

For the record, besides being the most expensive installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning is also the longest one, with its runtime clocking in at 2 hours and 49 minutes.

