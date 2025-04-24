Meet actor, a television reporter before entering Bollywood, who wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, is caught in legal trouble and now…

Meet the actress who began her career working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka. She is currently caught in legal trouble. On the work front, she has expressed desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and is currently teaming up with Akshay Kumar for two big films. Can you guess who she is? Well, if you still couldn’t, it’s none other than Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez was born and brought up in Bahrain. Her father, Elroy Fernandez, belongs to the Sri Lankan Burgher community and worked as a musician, while her mother, Kim, has Malaysian and Canadian roots and was an air hostess. Her mom Kim Fernandez recently passed away after suffering a stroke.

The Kick actress worked as a television reporter in Sri Lanka after completing her graduation in mass communication from the University of Sydney in Australia. She has also won Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in 2006 and went on to represent her country at Miss Universe the same year.

Jacqueline made her debut with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama Aladin. However, her breakthrough role came with the psychological thriller Murder 2 in 2011. She then went on to star in some hit films like Housefull 2 in 2012 and Race 2 in 2013.

The actress also then starred in 2014 film Kick, a remake of a 2009 Telugu film of same name, alongside Salman Khan. Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Jacqueline opened up on her bond with the superstar and said, “To me, Salman is family. I respect him a lot and would do anything for him, and I know the feeling is mutual.” She further added, “He's my guiding influence in life, but not just professionally.”

Jacqueline Fernandez had also once revealed her desire to work with the other two Khans - Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. While speaking with IANS, when asked about working with them, she said, “Absolutely. I think that is on everyone's wish list. It enriches you as an actor. More the actors you work with, you learn a lot.”

However, she then went on to deliver a number of flop films including, Bhoot Police, Radhe, Drive, Attack, Bachchhan Paandey, Cirkus, Ram Setu, Fateh and more.

Meanwhile, the Race 3 actress has also been caught in legal trouble since December 2021. She has been allegedly involved in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore. She has been accused in the same case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In her statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Jacqueline had opened up about her connection with Sukesh in 2017. She said, "I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," as per PTI.

As per reports, the actress has also made some luxury investments like buying a private island off the south coast of her hometown, Sri Lanka. She reportedly bought it for Rs 3 crore

If a report in CA knowledge is to go by, Jacqueline’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 116 crore.

She is now gearing up for two big films with Akshay Kumar. She will be seen in Housefull 5, also starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Panday, and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the latest installment of the popular Housefull franchise is set to release on June 6, 2025.

Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Welcome To The Jungle which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more.

