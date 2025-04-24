Why was Kim Hye Ja worried about Son Suk Ku lifting her? Heavenly Ever After star reassures he can 'lift 100 kg'

Son Suk Ku and veteran actress Kim Hye Ja’s bond in the Heavenly Ever After series has earned praise from fans, not just for their on-screen chemistry, but for their real-life friendship too. A recent viral clip capturing a sweet exchange between the two has only made audiences love them more.

In the clip, Kim Hye Ja expressed a sincere concern to her young co-star Son Suk Ku, not about the script or her portrayal of the character, but about the piggyback scenes. Yes, you read that right! The seasoned actress worried she might be too heavy for him when he carried her during a scene.

Son Suk Ku quickly reassured her, saying, "Absolutely not, ma’am. Do you know I can deadlift over 100 kg? Lifting you with two hands would be easy for me." To emphasize his point, he flexed his arm, assuring her there was nothing to worry about. Kim Hye Ja, visibly surprised, couldn’t help but laugh, clearly reassured by his confidence.

Heavenly Ever After tells the emotional story of Lee Hae Suk, an elderly woman who has lived a fulfilling and joyful life with her husband. After passing away, she arrives in heaven and chooses to stay in her true, older form, refusing to become young again. She recalls a moment when her husband once admired her beauty, saying, “You were beautiful in your twenties, thirties, and now, you are the most beautiful at eighty.” But the twist comes when she unexpectedly meets her husband again, only to discover that he has been reincarnated in his youthful thirties. This leads to a poignant journey of self-reflection and love, as the two must navigate their new lives in heaven.

Lee Hae Suk’s decision to remain elderly contrasts with her husband's youthful rebirth, adding depth to their relationship and the complexities of love, identity, and time.

Kim Hye Ja plays the role of Lee Hae Suk in Heavenly Ever After, while Son Suk Ku portrays her husband, Ko Nak Jun, in his younger version. Han Ji Min and Lee Jung Eun play crucial supporting roles in this heartfelt 12-episode series.

