Sara Tendulkar shows how to style an oversized black blazer with stockings like a pro

April 24— Dad Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday— and Sara Tendulkar did not miss the chance to write a heartfelt letter to her dad via Instagram. She posted a cheerful and perky snap with her dad, not only serving father-daughter goals but also making fashion statements. The Gen-Z diva flung on a trendy corporate jacket over her outfit, serving corporate-core looks.

The corp-core trend is taking over the B-town like wildfire. Revived from Y2K and put on the fashion map by Western influencers including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, the corporate siren look is on every fashionista’s wishlist. Hopping onto the trend, Sara Tendulkar posed like a fashion-forward diva for a shoot in an oversized black blazer, all bold and classy.

The diva skipped trousers for this look, however, she did wear sheer black stockings, a fashion piece increasingly embraced for new-age polished looks. Although her bottom could not be seen in the pic, the blazer would look stunning on a black one-piece or a shirt and mini-skirt combo.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter elevated her office siren look with oh-so-gorg Russell & Bromley high-rise platform pumps, worth around Rs 33,499. The chunky yet statement-making shoes added a hint of luxury and sophistication to her outfit.

Another pièce de résistance was Sara’s Chanel bag. The mini envelope-style bag completed her look with a subtle luxe charm.

Flaunting her flawless, dewy skin, Tendulkar adorned a subtle, no-makeup makeup look for this fit—aka Sara’s signature makeup glam. She boasted a soft, glowy base with just a subtle swipe of brown eyeshadows, defining her eyes only as much as needed. With defined eyebrows and natural peach lipstick, the star kid gave a masterclass on embracing natural make-up like a pro.

Acing the clean girl aesthetic and further elevating her office-fashionista vibes, Sara Tendulkar adorned a sleek hairstyle for this look. She got her hair styled in an updo, with her hair center-parted, brushed back, and tucked in a bun. Sara got her side strands wavy, framing her face beautifully.

Cheerfully photobombing his daughter’s photoshoot, Sachin Tendulkar wasn’t any less of a fashion maven in the snap. He wore a gray shirt with Horse prints, paired with black track pants, and completed his look with a black hat. Sara’s childhood photos with Sachin were infused with nostalgic charm and their heart-warming bond.

