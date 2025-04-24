Box Office: Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary re-release surpasses USD 10M in pre-sales, eyes USD 20M plus weekend

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is poised to make a triumphant return to theaters on May 25 to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and excitement among fans is palpable. With pre-sales already surpassing USD 10 million, the rerelease is shaping up to be a major box office contender this weekend, with projections aiming north of USD 20 million.

Advertisement

The film returns to US theatres for one week only, with screenings also scheduled in select international territories. Disney is going all out for the occasion, offering upgraded viewing experiences like 4DX to bring the galaxy far, far away even closer.

Originally released in 2005, Revenge of the Sith is widely seen as the strongest film in the prequel trilogy. It follows Anakin Skywalker’s descent into darkness, his transformation into Darth Vader, and the fall of the Jedi Order. Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor return as Anakin and Obi-Wan, joined by Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, Ian McDiarmid, and many more from the Star Wars universe.

Disney has had success with these anniversary re-releases before. Just last year, The Phantom Menace brought in a solid USD 8.7 million for its 25th anniversary return. But this time, the buzz is even bigger, with Sith pre-sales already outpacing the said film by a wide margin. Early predictions suggest it could open with around USD 22–23 million, giving it a strong shot at a top-three finish this weekend, which as of now looks booked for Sinners, The Accountant 2, and A Minecraft Movie.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Attack of the Clones, the middle film in the trilogy, won’t be getting the same re-release treatment.

Directed by George Lucas in what remains his final outing behind the camera for the saga, Sith marks a turning point in Star Wars lore. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or someone discovering the series for the first time, this limited return is a chance to experience a key chapter of the story in all its glory, on the big screen, where it was always meant to be seen.

Which is your favorite Star Wars movie? The Empire Strikes Back Revenge of the Sith Return of the Jedi The Force Awakens

ALSO READ: Box Office: What to expect from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-release