Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Gen Z actresses and their obsession with pastels

Pastel charm is not a new trend in Bollywood, but the Gen-Z stars are surely obsessing over it. Embracing the style for everyday looks and red carpet attire alike, they are slaying this trend like pros. Here are some reasons why the pastel palette has gained popularity and how actors like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor are styling it.

Advertisement

1. Instaworthy and photo-friendly

Be it day or night, pastel shades look great in pictures. Celebs lead very active lives on and off social media, and these hues enhance the aesthetics of their appearance, making it easier to get good photos. The soft colors look good against all backdrops and are a go-to choice for all types of events.

For one of her looks, Ananya Panday’s ensemble was screaming BARBIE in pastel pink hues. She wore a ruched mini dress with a one-shoulder style and added a thin scarf around her neck.

2. TikTok/Reel approved palette

After loud makeup and over-the-top fits, it’s the soft ensembles and makeup looks that are winning hearts. Dewy bases and breezy attires are everyone’s go-to styles, and Bollywood’s new-age stars are definitely setting this trend.

Embracing the soft-girl core and channeling her inner Elle Woods, the Nadaniyaan actor styled a soft pink co-ord set. She wore a mini skirt with a mandarin-neck button-down top and opted for a dewy makeup look.

Advertisement

3. Easy to style

Thanks to their soft nature, these hues are easy to mix and match. Colors like mint, powder blue, and blush pink pair well with both light and dark tones. They adapt easily to all kinds of events and transition seamlessly from daytime to evening outfits.

Perfect for a wedding, Suhana Khan flaunted a beautiful powder blue lehenga with floral embroidery all over it and chose a light pink mesh dupatta to go with it. Accessorizing with a choker neckpiece, she went for dewy, subtle makeup tones.

4. Instantly elevates the outfit

Pastels carry an effortless charm and are easier to pull off compared to bold patterns or colors. Actors get papped as soon as they step out of the house, and these shades offer them an easy yet chic way to be snapped in style.

For an event in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a graceful strapless gown. With a shiny silver top featuring a sweetheart neckline, the thigh-high slit skirt came in a light mint hue. Flaunting untied wavy locks, she opted for a nude makeup base.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar shows how to style an oversized black blazer with stockings like a pro