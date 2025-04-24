5 outfit ideas for Thailand to travel light inspired by Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

This summer calls for a relaxing and fun vacation, and what better place than Thailand? With its stunning beaches, water activities, bustling night markets, and more, it’s the perfect summer getaway. But wait, girls—stressing over what to wear? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some Gen-Z celebrity fashion inspo that’s equal parts relaxing and statement-worthy—just what you need for your trip.

From Sara Tendulkar and Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday, we’ve rounded up 5 celebrity-inspired hot and classy outfits that are perfect for a fun-filled Thailand vacation.

1. Ananya Panday

When Ananya Panday steps into the style game, it’s instantly game over for everyone else. Serving up bold yet breezy beach fashion inspo, she slipped into a white tank top with a scooped neckline. The fitted bodice accentuated her look, but what truly stood out was how she styled it. She wrapped a vibrant Pucci skirt around her waist, featuring a psychedelic print in shades of blue, white, and green that added a playful charm.

Quick fashion tip: Pair a wrap skirt like this with anything—from a bralette to a tank top. It’s an easy, stylish choice for a laid-back vacation vibe.

2. Suhana Khan

Looking for more beachwear inspo? Suhana Khan has the perfect pick! She wore an abstract-pattern beach gown featuring shades of green, black, white, blue, and purple. The thin straps and plunging neckline added a sultry touch, while the flowy, relaxed silhouette made it ideal for the beach. To elevate the look, she paired it with a printed bikini.

For styling tips, add cool sunglasses and tie your hair into a casual bun, leaving a few strands loose for that effortless beachy vibe.

3. Naomika Saran

Planning to stroll around the city and visit night markets? Ditch the boring jeans and shorts for something more classy, like a midi dress. Akshay Kumar’s niece, Naomika Saran, rocked a dark green midi dress with thin straps for a modern vibe, while the square neckline added elegance to her look. The structured silhouette highlighted her figure, cascading into a flared hem for easy movement.

For accessories, she opted for a delicate neckchain and stud earrings, adding a touch of class with a green bag carried in her arms.

4. Khushi Kapoor

When it comes to vacation outfits, Khushi Kapoor clearly has a whole separate closet just for them. Recently, she stole our hearts once again with her blue thigh-high slit dress, featuring a square neckline and sleeveless design. The dark blue backdrop with light blue floral prints all over it gave the dress a breezy, vacation-ready vibe. The fitted silhouette hugged her figure, making it perfect for a Thailand getaway.

Her accessory choices were just as stylish, including black sunglasses, a double-layered choker, and round earrings. She also added layered bracelets to her wrists, completing the look. With her outfit and styling tips, Khushi proves she’s got vacation fashion down to a science.

5. Sara Tendulkar

Enjoying some fun beach time, Sara Tendulkar effortlessly slipped into an olive-green sheer maxi dress. The design featured an outer layer with spaghetti straps and an inner halter-neck layer adorned with black stones, adding a modern edge. For extra flair, the back of her ensemble had knot details, making it even more chic.

To complete the look, Sara accessorized with statement drop earrings, a bracelet, and a cool hat. Her open hair blew naturally in the breeze, adding to the relaxed vibe.

These five outfits from your favorite celebrities are perfect for your Thailand getaway. Whether you’re strolling around the city or enjoying a dip in the water, these stylish and classy outfits should definitely be on your packing list. Don’t forget to save them for your trip!

