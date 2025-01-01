Lily-Rose Depp Opens Up About Balancing Growing Fame and Privacy While Navigating Hollywood Life: 'Protect a Sense of Anonymity'

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, is establishing herself as an up-and-coming talent with performances in HBO's The Idol and Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. While fame has brought her significant attention, she remains committed to maintaining the sense of privacy she once had, even as her face becomes widely recognized in Hollywood.

Depp recently spoke to The Daily Telegraph, emphasizing the importance of privacy and acknowledging that fame is an inescapable aspect of her profession. For her, staying grounded and protecting what matters most in her private life is essential to her overall well-being and professional integrity.

She told the outlet, "Every job comes with a set of circumstances and this [fame] is kind of one of them. The importance to me has been to maintain a sense of, like, privacy and grounded-ness and to protect [what] really belongs to you."

Reflecting on her decade-long career, which began with her debut in 2014's Tusk, Depp has experienced the less glamorous side of fame. Having been raised under the public's scrutiny, she understands the challenges of balancing visibility with authenticity.

The actress said, "People are interested in things that they shouldn’t necessarily be interested in and…the job of an actor is to go into a character and, like, melt into it — and make the audience believe you are this character."

Depp explained how anonymity relates to acting, adding that when getting into a role, it takes away the audience's attention from her private life; hence, it provides the path to better portrayal and accessibility to the audience.

"In order to do that, it’s important to protect a sense of anonymity — they’re not supposed to get to know ‘you’ that well, ‘cause you want them to believe you as other characters," she added.

Previously, in November, Lily-Rose Depp candidly discussed how she was determined to assert her identity in Hollywood despite the skepticism that critics have against her. For instance, she even acknowledged how some people were waiting for her to fail, which further fueled her drive to work harder.

