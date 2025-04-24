Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 15: Sunny Deol's high-octane actioner eyes to net Rs 1.3 crore on 3rd Thursday

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 15: Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has been continuing its average run. In the film, Sunny Deol portrays a massy avatar whose character remains at loggerheads with Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda. Also featuring Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaat is predicted to bring Rs 1.3 crore to its business today.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat fetched Rs 76.15 crore net business in two weeks. As per early estimates, the Sunny Deol starrer is expected to collect in the range of Rs 1.3 crore on the 15th day at the box office. Earlier trends suggested that it would have a drop of 7 percent from what it collected on the second Wednesday, i.e., Rs 1.40 crore.

Jaat will cross the Rs 77 crore mark today while slowly inching towards Rs 80 crore at the box office.

The positive factor is that Gopichand Malineni's helmer has become Sunny Deol's second-highest grosser of his career after Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It has surpassed the lifetime net business of the 2001 cult classic, Gadar. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the romantic period action drama stood at Rs 77 crore net during its release.

Both the Gadar movies turned out to be all-time blockbusters. While the verdict of Jaat is yet to be determined, it seems that the action drama will become a successful venture.

Advertisement

Jaat has been performing better than the new release, Kesari Chapter 2. It will fight a box office battle with Andaz Apna Apna, which is re-releasing in theaters on April 25, 2025. The high-octane actioner, which is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will also lock horns with Ground Zero starting from tomorrow.

Can Jaat improve its performance in the third weekend? Time will tell.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol’s film ends second week on peaceful note with Rs 1.40 crore