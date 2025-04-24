BTS' Jin reveals WHY RM and Jungkook are ideal cast for Kian's Bizarre B&B: 'Diligent, better cook...'

BTS member Jin recently made his Netflix debut with the variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B. The light-hearted show concluded on April 22 with high ratings and praises from fans and Jin's acquaintances. The next day, the main cast, including Jin, participated in a Q&A session with Netflix Korea. During the session, Jin was asked which BTS members he would like to bring on the show, and his thoughtful response quickly went viral on social media, with fans loving his answer.

According to Jin, RM and Jungkook were the two members who would be the perfect cast for Kian's Bizarre B&B because of their respective areas of expertise. Regarding leader RM, the BTS' oldest member said, "If we are going worldwide, I'd say RM because he is a polyglot." Jin's next pick was his chaotic sibling-like member Jungkook. He addressed the BTS maknae (youngest member) as "Someone who is very diligent, a better cook than me and doesn't get tired easily."

Fans gushed over Jin's description of RM and Jungkook, lovingly calling them "MY FAMILY". RM has been seen to be the spokesperson for BTS on maximum occasions where talking in English was required. Given his natural leadership skills and ability to keep the group in order, fans believe he would shine in a team-oriented show like Kian's Bizarre B&B. Jungkook, on the other hand, is known for his energetic and competitive approach in variety shows—traits that could shine in Kian's Bizarre B&B. Hence, Jin's answer seemed apt to BTS ARMY.

During the Q&A session, Jin also showcased a close bond with fellow cast member Jin Ye Eun. When he read out the question about which member to bring along in the show, Jin Ye Eun loudly said, "Jin oppa (older male) is all we need!" Jin also answered a question about his chemistry with her, saying, "To be honest, I felt bad for Ye Eun. I'm not very good at empathizing, so I think I came off a bit cold when she was struggling (during the show's challenges)." He then turned towards her and gently said, "I'm sorry, Ye Eun."

