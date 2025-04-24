Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Akshay Kumar-starrer looks to net Rs 3.5 crore; targets holiday boost in 2nd weekend

Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Kesari Chapter 2, which is led by Akshay Kumar, serves as a sequel to Kesari (2019). The historical drama features a courtroom battle as C Sankaran Nair investigates the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari 2 will enter its second weekend tomorrow.

Kesari Chapter 2, which has been jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, has received positive word of mouth from cinephiles. Certified 'A-Adults Only' by the Central Board of Film Certification, the courtroom drama has gained support mainly from urban centers.

Early estimates suggest that the Akshay Kumar-led movie will earn in the range of Rs 3.5 crore on the seventh day of its release. The legal drama is eyeing to receive a boost in its second weekend.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film has been running parallel to the holdover release, Jaat. The movie, which features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in crucial roles, will also have its competition with Ground Zero from tomorrow. It will also have to sustain itself well amid the theatrical return of Andaz Apna Apna, which is re-releasing on Friday.

Meanwhile, the makers are pushing the Kesari franchise forward, and all the upcoming installments will be led by Akshay Kumar. During the trailer launch of Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay had announced Kesari 3, which will be based on the Sikh warrior, Hari Singh Nalwa.

Kesari, the first part of the franchise, was released in 2019. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the war film showcased the events that led to the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

