Top celebrity looks of the day: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Suhana Khan, and Rashmika Mandanna

Another day, another streak of heart-pounding fashion moments by the B-town divas. No matter what the place or occasion is, Tinsel Town queens never fail to serve styling inspo. Whether it be a low-key airport look or a swoon-worthy salon visit outfit, Bollywood trailblazers know how to turn any monotonous outing into a noteworthy fashion moment.

Today, the 5 leading ladies of the showbiz industry were spotted dishing out guides on laid-back styling. So, let’s take some inspo. Shall we?

1. Kareena Kapoor

After serving back-to-back red-carpet worthy fashion sways, it looks like Kareena Kapoor has taken a break from larger-than-life couture and is embracing laid-back styling. Today, the diva was papped at the airport wearing a sheer white kurta with silver straps and trousers. She also carried an opulent Bottega Veneta shoulder bag worth Rs 4,18,349.

2. Ananya Panday

Continuously bombarded with her latest patriotic movie, Kesari 2, Ananya Panday served a few of the best vintage-desi looks in the last few weeks. However, papped on a casual outing with BFF—Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday was seen donning a cozy-chic ensemble. She wore a washed-out blue halter neck knit top with boot-cut white jeans, giving “I’m here to chill’ vibes.

3. Suhana Khan

Saw it coming, didn’t ya? Going for a street-chic ensemble, Suhana Khan wore a three-piece outfit for a spin with Ananya Panday. Donning a Prada tank top, layered with a breezy button-down shirt in a cool-blue hue. She paired her snazzy fit with blue flared jeans, cinched at the waist with a Christian Dior belt. Styled with narrow-lens sunglasses, gilded jewelry, and a white sling bag, Suhana Khan’s look for the day was Pinterest-worthy.

4. Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput has the most sophisticated and polished fashion sense. The diva is often papped in sleek outfits, delivering style with panache. Today followed suit, as Mira was spotted at Khar, donning a Khaki one-piece attire with a front-button silhouette. The dress featured a sleeveless style with a collared neckline and a cinched waist, secured with a woven belt. Mrs. Kapoor dripped with opulence in this look, as she flaunted a Saint Laurent Eyewear approximately worth Rs 38,679, Alexander Wang slides, and Bottega Veneta bag worth around Rs 3,75,600.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna embodied ‘sunflower’ vibes for her airport look today, looking pretty and vivacious. Acing the street-chic aesthetic, Rashmika embraced a bright yellow top with wide-leg denim jeans. The body-hugging, closed-neck top with flared jeans created the perfect effortless cool silhouette. Keeping up with her understated swagger, Mandanna boasted a half-up, half-down hairdo, further elevating her look with gold-rimmed sunglasses and a smartwatch.

So, an ethnic look for the airport like Kareena’s, or an opulent Khaki dress aesthetic like Mira's, whose laid-back styling resonates with you the most?

