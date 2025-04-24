The Akshay Kumar-led Kesari: Chapter 2 has scored decent results in the first week, as the Karan Johar-produced courtroom drama has collected Rs 45.00 crore through the seven-day run. The film clocked an opening weekend of Rs 29 crore, and stayed steady on Monday with collections seeing a less than 20 percent drop from Monday to Thursday. The 7th day business of Kesari 2 has fallen in the range of Rs 3.50 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 45.55 crore.

Advertisement

Kesari: Chapter 2 is doing well in the urban areas, mainly multiplexes, and is expected to see an upward trajectory in the second weekend. The film will be aiming to collect in the North of Rs 15 crore in the second weekend, and get as close as possible to the Rs 20 crore mark. The overall biz of Kesari: Chapter 2 is decent, and a lot better than most of the content films falling in this genre, despite an A-Certificate.

The business is also better than the last few Akshay Kumar films (outside of OMG 2), and that’s a big plus as the Khiladi has a good line-up ahead in 2025 with Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3, which are expected to do well at the box office. There is a definite appreciation for Kesari 2, though it is skewed towards the urban audience. The target for Kesari 2 will be to get towards the Rs 85 crore mark by the end of its run, which is a respectable figure for this genre in the post-pandemic world.

Advertisement

It faces competition from Raid 2 in the third weekend, but the film will be established largely by then and will have enough screens to sustain and record some sort of trajectory for some weeks at low levels.

Here’s a look at the day-wise box office collections of Kesari 2:

Friday: Rs 7.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 11.50 crore

Monday: Rs 4.35 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.85 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.75 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.50 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 45.45 crore (Approx.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer records fantastic trend; Aims at Rs 30 crore in 3 days