Nicholas Hoult Recalls Losing The Batman Role To Robert Pattison; Claims It Was An ‘Emotional Blow’

Nicholas Hoult has opened up on his lost opportunity of playing Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor shared that it was an emotional moment when he learned that Robert Pattison was locked in for the superhero's role.

Hoult claimed that while he was set to audition for the role in the coming week, he heard the news on the radio that Pattison had been finalized.

Expressing his feelings over losing a crucial role, the actor claimed that it was an “emotional blow” for him. Hoult went on to reveal, “Your imagination does not know... you are aware on a practical level: ‘I know I am auditioning against Rob.’ And Rob is fantastic in that movie. That was the right decision. But you get excited by the prospect.”

He further talked about the director, Matt Reeves, being a great director, and the script too being too great to skip it. However, when the British actor did not land the role in the film, he began questioning his acting skills.

Further in the conversation with the podcast host, he went on to reveal, “There’s a weird period before you can get to the acceptance and see the movie and be like that was the right choice; you go through the period of ‘what could I have done differently?' Why not me?’ You run through all those things.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Superman Director James Gunn Confirms Filming Done for Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor

Meanwhile, speaking of his experience in auditioning for the superhero role, the actor claimed that he put himself under a lot of pressure as he was competing against some great actors.

Hoult went on to recall that just a week before he was called for the second round of auditions, he was sitting in the car and heard on the radio that Pattison was the new Batman. “And I was like, ‘It’s not confirmed yet! I’m auditioning next weekend. Give me a chance,’” he said.

While the actor lost his chance of portraying the character of Batman, he is set to play the role of Lex Luthor in the James Gunn-hailed Superman. The movie is currently underway at the DC Studios and will hit theaters next year.

While Hoult had originally auditioned for the role of Superman, the director and the CEO of DC Universe, Gunn thought he would be more suited as a villain. The details of the movie will be shared with the audience soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He’s Cool And Calm': Nicholas Hoult Gushes About Working With 'Hero' Clint Eastwood In Juror #2