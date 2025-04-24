Jaat Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol's massy entertainer earns Rs 1.3 crore on 3rd Thursday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 15: Jaat brings back Sunny Deol to the big screens after the gap of two years. In the film, Deol plays the main lead alongside Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, who are cast in key roles. Jaat has entered its third weekend at the box office. Here's how much the movie earned today.

Advertisement

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, Jaat collected Rs 59.60 crore in its extended opening week at the box office. This is to note that Sunny Deol's new movie was released on Thursday.

In its second week, the action drama has earned Rs 16.55 crore till the second Wednesday. Now, on Day 15, Gopichand Malineni's helmer collected Rs 1.30 crore net business, bringing its cumulative collection to Rs 77.45 crore at the Indian box office so far.

Days Net India Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Day 9 Rs 3.75 crore Day 10 Rs 3.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.70 crore Day 13 Rs 1.70 crore Day 14 Rs 1.40 crore Day 15 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 77.45 crore

Jaat has crossed the lifetime collection of Deol's 2001 release, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was an all-time blockbuster. The cult classic movie fetched Rs 77 crore by the end of its theatrical run back then.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat has emerged as the second-highest movie of the celebrated actor after Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The 2023 all-time blockbuster earned Rs 515 crore net business two years ago.

Jaat, which features Randeep Hooda as the villain, received mixed to positive word of mouth. While many cinegoers appreciated Sunny Deol's performance, others felt disappointed with the second half of the film.

Advertisement

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Did you like Sunny Deol's performance in Jaat? Sunny Deol is entertaining the audience with his massy avatar in Jaat. Was his performance yay or nay for you? Yes No

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol’s film ends second week on peaceful note with Rs 1.40 crore