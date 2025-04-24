5 white sarees from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s collection; take styling lessons

Sarees, the timeless ethnic staple, have been reimagined and experimented with extensively over time. The six-yard drape remains a symbol of India’s rooted sartorial culture, often depicted in movies, theaters, and songs, representing Indian women’s grace and elegance. But a saree isn’t just about symbolism; sometimes it’s an expression, as seen when Sabyasachi embodied the “Garden of Time” for Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala mint saree.

While the six-yard drape has taken many forms, a white saree holds its own poise and charm. White whispers purity, and its ethereal aura elevates this sartorial craft into a stand-out masterpiece. Here, we’ve curated the 5 best white saree looks from B-town leading divas. Check them out!

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and sarees are a match made in heaven, and when it comes to a white saree, she delivers a groundbreaking serve. DP wore a pure and minimal white georgette saree with a black sequin border that made it perfect for a party. Elevating the look further, the Jawan actress opted for a backless halter neck blouse with tie-up straps at the neck and back. It was a Barbie-esque saree at its finest.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has stunned us with several awe-inspiring white looks, but her white saree moment was truly magical. She wore a sheer drape adorned with chikankari embroidery in scalloped motifs, radiating pure elegance. The pièce de résistance of her ensemble was the halter-neck blouse with a notched hemline, blending contemporary vibes seamlessly with her ethnic flair.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor showed us that a bridesmaid’s attire can be all-white and still slay. She wore a simple, flowy saree for her friend's bridesmaid shoot, exuding "mere khayalon ki malika" vibes by the seaside. Paired with a full-sleeve embroidered blouse featuring a deep-V neckline, she looked like a breathtaking mermaid.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a bombshell in ethnic flair, and her white saree look was no exception. The sultry diva wore an all-white drape with cut-dana and sequin work on the trim. She paired it with a silver-bead-encrusted bandeau blouse, blending traditional elegance with contemporary glam.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a vintage-style Sabyasachi saree for the 100th birthday celebration of Raj Kapoor, capturing attention with her old-school charm. The breezy white drape featured pastel blue and pink borders, a rare yet striking choice for the ethnic ensemble. The saree showcased oil-paint-like florals and botanical motifs, further enhancing its vintage allure. Paired with an elbow-length white blouse and a pearl choker, Alia’s look exuded dreamy elegance.

So, will it be Deepika Padukone’s glam-infused white saree or Alia Bhatt’s vintage white drape that inspires your next saree slay?

