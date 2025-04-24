Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan plummets with OTT premiere; likely to end theatrical run behind Tovino Thomas starrer 2018

Mohanlal's Eid 2025 release L2: Empuraan has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed movie enjoyed a superlative box office trend for over a month; however, with its OTT premiere this weekend, the Malayalam movie is winding up its curtains at the ticket window very soon.

L2 Empuraan set to wrap theatrical run; remains behind 2018

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan began its box office journey by clocking over Rs 14 crore in Kerala, recording the biggest opening ever for a Malayalam movie. The political action drama further registered a phenomenal run and smashed the Rs 50 crore mark in just five days. The Mohanlal starrer kept on luring the audience, but the pace slowed down with the arrival of Vishu 2025 releases—Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass, and Good Bad Ugly from April 10 onwards.

Currently, the movie stands at Rs 86.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office, bagging the title of the second highest-grossing movie of Malayalam cinema ever. The movie remained only behind Tovino Thomas starrer survival drama 2018. For the unversed, the critically acclaimed survival drama had collected Rs 89.50 crore in its entire run, and it still holds the title of Industry Hit in Kerala. Let's see which upcoming biggie can challenge the lifetime box office collections of 2018.

L2: Empuraan OTT release

L2: Empuraan is now streaming on Jio Hotstar in multiple languages. The movie will wrap its theatrical run this week somewhere under the Rs 87 crore mark in Kerala. The worldwide gross collection of Empuraan is around Rs 265 crore, which makes it the highest-grossing Malayalam movie globally.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

