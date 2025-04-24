The White Lotus Star Sam Nivola’s Mom Reacts to His ‘Crazy’ Intimate Scenes in HBO Show

The White Lotus season 3 concluded earlier this month and has been the talk of the town since the premiere. The show has done remarkably well amongst the audience, but one character that caught the eye of the viewers was played by Sam Nivola.

The actor portrayed the role of Lochlan Ratliff, who was the youngest of the wealthy yet troubled family. The actor shot multiple intimate scenes throughout the show; now, his mother has reacted to them. Emily Mortimer defined her son’s intimate scenes in the show as “crazy.”

In conversation with The Times, Mortimer, who had a glamorous career as an actress in the industry, talked about her son’s hard work for a good seven months to star in the drama series.

The Paddington in Peru star revealed, "It's so crazy, all of it. It wasn't particularly crazier than having my boy go off to Thailand for so long.” She added, “Of course it was a bit bizarre, but being married to an actor [Alessandro Nivola], we've all had to watch each other do strange things.”

Nivola shared the screen space with legendary actors such as Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs. Other cast members joining the third season of the Emmy-winning series included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, and Natasha Rothwell.

Further in her talks with the media portal, the veteran actress told her son, “I had been warned — although Sam said that the worst bit was the first ten minutes, but they kept flashing back. So I'd relaxed, and then it wasn't true at all.”

Mortimer also praised Nivola for handling the fame better than her and his father did in their prime days.

With the third season of the show ending with a positive change in the characters, the makers are looking forward to the fourth season. The upcoming bunch of episodes is expected to revolve around the death of Jennifer Coolidge’s character, which took place in the first season.

All seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO.

