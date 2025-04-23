Preity Zinta beats Indian summer in laidback style, repeats Rs 2,64,000 Gucci bag as she steps out for salon visit

Preity Zinta loves fashion as much as the next girl, and her everyday stylish fits are proof of it. Stepping out to enjoy a relaxed day at the salon, she was snapped in a fashionable yet laid-back outfit. Flaunting her love for luxury arm candies, she carried a bag from Gucci, which she had previously been spotted with at the airport. Let’s take a look at how she put this look together.

Advertisement

The actor curated her outfit in simple shades, opting for a blue and black color palette. To complement the attire, she styled it with a beige-colored bag. Designed by Gucci, the bag featured straps in the brand’s signature colors. This luxe fashion piece came with a hefty price tag of Rs 2,64,000.

The Veer-Zaara actor began with a black top as the base of her outfit. To beat the summer heat, she chose a lightweight, breathable fabric. Opting for a relaxed style, she rolled up the sleeves of the button-down shirt for a modern touch. Keeping it casual, she tucked in the shirt just slightly.

For the bottom, Zinta paired the shirt with blue trousers. Ditching the usual choice of denim, she selected light, airy trousers—perfect for the hot summer weather. The blue bottoms still gave the appearance of jeans and featured a button and lace closure. The wide-legged pants perfectly complemented the veteran star’s style, giving her look a chic edge.

Advertisement

To keep things comfy, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor completed her ensemble with white sneakers. To elevate this casual look into a posh one, you could opt for platform footwear or pumps to accentuate the style. Carrying a file and laptop along with the bag, the diva rounded off her look with brown-tinted sunglasses.

Showing off her naturally curly locks, Preity Zinta smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Sticking to a minimal makeup look, she prioritized a dewy, hydrated base. A light touch of cheek tint and a pink lip shade beautifully tied the look together.

What do you think of the actor’s casual look for a salon visit?

ALSO READ: 7 cool college outfit ideas straight from Korean actress YoonA’s wardrobe