Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting second child? Comedian breaks silence on pregnancy rumors

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the popular star couple, often win hearts with their work and camaraderie. Known for their unfiltered and down-to-earth nature, the duo keeps their fans updated about their personal lives through their work. In the new vlog, the couple answered fans' questions. One fan asked Bharti if she was pregnant, to which the comedian answered that she is not expecting but expressed her wish to be pregnant in 2025.

Advertisement

In their new vlog, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa decided to answer fans' questions after almost three years. The couple did an AMA session a few years ago when their son, Gola (aka Laksh), was little. Now, while doing this AMA session, a fan asked Bharti, "Bharti Ji, aap kya pregnant ho?"

When Haarsh asked the comedian to answer this question, Bharti Singh revealed, "No, no. We are not pregnant. I want to be pregnant in 2025 because now Gola is 3 years old, and it is the perfect time. You guys pray that we soon become parents to a boy or a girl."

While the duo is not expecting as of now, they shared that they wish to be pregnant this year. In this AMA session, many fans asked the star couple questions about their son, their househelps and their personal lives.

Speaking about their personal life, Bharti and Haarsh tied the wedding knot on December 3, 2017, after dating for a few years. On April 3, 2022, the duo welcomed their first child, a son, Gola, aka Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa.

Advertisement

Shedding light on Bharti Singh’s career, it was as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that gave her career a boost. Later, she made remarkable appearances on shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others. She is currently seen hosting Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Bharti and Haarsh are actively busy interviewing celebrities on their podcast.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's channel gets HACKED; couple asks platform for immediate help