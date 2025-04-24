Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 15: Naslen's sports drama wraps 2nd week on strong foot; adds Rs 75 lakh

Alapuzzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and starring Naslen in the lead role, is holding up well at the box office. The sports-drama met with superlative word-of-mouth, which helped it in gaining traction and emerge as a winner among multiple releases during Vishu 2025. The movie has completed two weeks of its theatrical run on a solid note.

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 75 lakh on Day 15; wraps two weeks at Rs 35 crore

The much-loved sports drama kickstarted its box office journey by grossing Rs 3 crore on its debut day. The Naslen movie continued to record a phenomenal run and dominated all the other rival releases throughout its run. It recently surpassed the Rs 30 crore mark and now wrapped its second week by grossing over Rs 35 crore at the Kerala box office.

According to the estimates, the movie added Rs 75 lakh to the tally on Day 15, which is the first time the movie fell below the Rs 1 crore mark. It took its total cume to Rs 34.65 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. The pace is expected to slow down as it will get a new rival this weekend with the release of Mohanlal's Thudarum. Going by the advance booking, Thudarum is expected to make an excellent start in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore Day 14 Rs 1.00 crore Day 15 Rs 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 34.65 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

