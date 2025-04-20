EXCLUSIVE: Yash to start shooting for Ramayana THIS week; Marks the beginning with a visit to temple in Ujjain

The Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, as the filmmaker along with his producer, Namit Malhotra have pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Yash with Ranbir Kapoor Sunny Deol and Sai Pallavi. In a major development, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Yash, who is also co-producing the film with Namit Malhotra, is all set to start shooting for Ramayana this week. According to sources close to the development, Yash will take charge as Raavana in Ramayana from this week in Mumbai.

A source shares, “After wrapping up a major schedule of Toxic, Yash is all set to shift to the sets of Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Mumbai. He begins his journey on Ramayana by visiting the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The visit highlights a cherished practice for the Rocking Star, who commences every new project with a temple visit.” We hear that Yash will be shooting for his solo sequences in the schedule, and the makers have designed special set up to welcome the Pan India hero.

“Ramayana is a technological marvel, and the makers are looking to shoot for some of the most visually stunning sequences with Yash on the first schedule. He will be shooting for his chunk from the end of April for almost a month, and then again move on to Toxic,” the source adds. As announced by the makers, Ramayana is a two part epic and is slated to release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respective.

The film will mark an epic face-off between Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, who play the part of Raavana and Ram respectively. Sunny Deol, who portrays Lord Hanuman, is expected to join the sets in the month of June. Ramayana is produced by DNEG along with Yash spearheaded Monster Mind Creations. “In capacity of a producer, Yash too has been involved actively in the creative process of bringing this epic to the big screen,” the source concludes.

After the historic success of KGF and KGF 2, Yash will be looking to leave a mark twice at the box office in 2026 with Toxic in March and Ramayana in October. Both the films are touted to be global projects, appealing to international audiences too, with Toxic being shot as a multi-lingual in Kannada and English. Stay tune to Pinkvilla for more update.

