Brewing Love character teasers and posters: Kim Sejong is hyper-active employee, and Lee Jong Won plays reserved brewery owner

Brewing Love is a highly anticipated drama that stars Kim Sejong, Lee Jung Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sang Chul. Excitement runs high as the popular actors come together with the talented crew. The K-drama explores Korea's drinking culture, romance, friendship, work, and more.

On October 23, ENA dropped the character posters and teaser for their upcoming drama Brewing Love. The character posters revealed the different personalities of the four main characters. The teasers focused on Kim Sejong and Lee Jung Won. It revealed that Kim Sejong will be playing an enthusiastic and friendly employee. Lee Jung Won will appear as a reserved and introverted owner of a local brewery.

Here is a look at the character teasers and posters.

Brewing Love is scheduled to premiere on November 4. New episodes will be airing every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST.

Brewing Love is a romantic comedy and has been directed by Park Seon Ho, who is also known for hits like Business Proposal, Wok of Love, Suspicious Partner, and more. Kim Sejong and Park Seon Ho reunited for the second time after the 2022 hit drama Business Proposal.

The drama tells the story of a woman who is a salesperson for a liquor company and tries to save the business in times of crisis. She comes across a man who is a local brewer and brews beer.

Kim Se Jong plays the role of Chae Yong Joo, who is a sales representative at a beverage company. Lee Jong Won appears as Yoon Min Joo, an owner of a local brewery. As his local brewery grabs the attention of the people, the beverage company's sales are in jeopardy. Chae Yonh Joo being a dedicated employee takes matters into her own hands.

Lee Jong Won is known for his roles in Knight Flower, The Golden Spoon, Hospital Playlist, and more. Kim Sejeong has worked on various popular dramas, such as Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter, and School 2017.

