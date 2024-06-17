Kim Sejeong gets spotted filming for Lee Jong Won starrer upcoming rom-com Drunken Romance; see UNSEEN Pics

Kim Sejeong, a talented actress is gearing up for her next big project. The actress has confirmed her role in the upcoming rom-com drama Drunken Romance. She will lead the drama alongside Lee Jong Won. Recently, the actress was spotted filming for the drama.

Kim Sejeong spotted on the set of upcoming rom-com drama Drunken Romance

On June 16, a few pictures and clips from the set of Drunken Romance found their way to the internet. Among the unseen photos, was one of Kim Sejeong, as she took a selfie in the car mirror.

There were also a few clips from the drama’s set in Pohang-si, that piqued the interest of the fans.

Check out photos and clips from Drunken Romance’s filming set:

More about Drunken Romance

On April 29, the ENA network first revealed the cast lineup for their upcoming drama Drunken Romance. Initially titled In the Name of Alcohol, the drama changed its name later.

The narrative centers around a young woman, who works as a liquor company’s salesperson and a man who is a local brewer. Kim Sejeong has been confirmed to play the female protagonist, while Lee Jong Won transforms into the local brewer character.

Drunken Romance is being directed by Park Seon Ho, celebrated for A Business Proposal, My Stnage Hero, Suspicious Partner, and more K-dramas.

Meanwhile, the drama marks the second partnership between the director and actress Kim Sejeong, who earlier led the smash-hit rom-com A Business Proposal. The filming schedule for this upcoming rom-com has reportedly kicked off in May. Drunken Romance is eyeing an early 2024 second-half premiere on ENA.

More about Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong is a K-pop soloist, who has also set a strong foothold in the Korean film and television industry. Her first major acting role was in the teen drama School 2017. Since then, she has quickly risen to prominence with a string of popular roles in I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), The Uncanny Counter (2020-2023), A Business Proposal (2022), and more K-dramas.

Who is Lee Jong Won?

On the other hand, Kim Sejeong’s Drunken Romance co-star Lee Jong Won is a renowned actor, who has starred in many popular K-dramas like Knight Flower (2024), The Golden Spoon (2022), Hospital Playlist (2020-2021), XX (2020), My Unfamiliar Family (2020), and more.