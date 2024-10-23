Happy Birthday Seo In Guk: Revisiting his 5 best dramas on OTT ft Death’s Game, Doom at Your Service, and more

Seo In Guk is a multi-faceted artist who debuted as a singer in 2009. Three years later, in 2012, he kickstarted his acting career with a supporting role in KBS drama Love Rian. Since then, he continued to strengthen his filmography with a variety of works including Death’s Game, Doom at Your Service, Reply 1997, and Café Minamdang, among others. From his beginning till now, his transformative journey has featured many hardships and setbacks. Despite the obstacles, Seo In Guk’s passion for his craft is commendable and inspiring.

On October 22, as the multi-talented actor turns one wiser, let’s celebrate his birthday through a revisit to some of his works that are available to stream on OTT.

Seo In Guk’s 7 dramas available to watch on OTT

1. Death’s Game

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

This 2023 dark thriller captured Seo In Guk in a completely new way. For his lead role, the actor reformed himself, demonstrating his masterful grasp of acting. He plays the role of Choi Ye Je, a man who attempts suicide only to end up in a place close to hell. There he meets Death (played by Park So Dam), a brutal character who decides to punish him for contemplating suicide. He is sent to reincarnate as other people many times before getting another chance to survive.

His performance is so brilliant that it never gives you the chance to think that he is just acting. After each death, he skilfully connects with the different characters, who, in reality, are being portrayed by other actors.

2. Doom at Your Service

Where to watch: Viki

Released in 2021, Doom at Your Sevice is a fantasy romance drama starring Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young in the lead roles. The story revolves around a terminally ill woman grappling with the pain of having a brain tumor. She only has less than 100 days to live, so she prays to the lord of destruction for the end of the world. However, in a mysterious twist, the destruction visits her and starts living with her for the remaining days.

Seo In Guk once again showed his brilliance as Myul Mang, the destruction. In addition, his scorching chemistry with Park Bo Young definitely makes this drama worth a rewatch.

3. Café Minamdang

Where to watch: Netflix

At this point, Seo In Guk is adept with any and every K-drama genre out there. In this 2022 mystery series, he transforms into Nam Han Joon. He is a former criminal profiler who is now working as a conman in an ironic turn of events.

To run his operation, he disguises himself as a fortune teller at a shop named Minamdang. With his attractive appearance and smooth conversation skills, he is able to draw in many clients. To level up his scams and schemes, he partners up with his younger sister Hye Joon (played by Kang Mi Na), an elite hacker, and Gong Soo Cheol (Kwak Shi Yang), a private detective. However, when Han Jae Hee (Oh Yeon Seo), a virtuous detective, gets involved, his operation faces a major risk.

4. Reply 1997

Where to watch: Viki

It is the second installment of the popular Reply series. Seo In Guk was still a rookie actor when he received an opportunity to showcase his skills in this series and he didn’t disappoint. Set in the 1990s Busan, the story of Reply 1997 revolves around a group of high schoolers living in the same neighborhood.

Seo In Guk plays the role of Yoon Yoon Jae, a quiet kid yet a devoted one to those close to him. He is also an intelligent student with great academic scores. For his handsome looks, he is often the heartbreaker of his female classmates. But he falls for his best friend Shi Won (Jung Eun Ji) and keeps it secret.

5. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Where to watch: Viki

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes is a mystery romance drama that narrates a dangerous and unique love story. It revolves around an unpredictable man named Kim Moo Young. He works as the first assistant in a local brewery. However, things change when he becomes the suspect of a murder. At this point in his life, he crosses paths with Yoo Jin Kang (played by Jung So Min), a kind-hearted advertising designer. After understanding that Moo Young bears the same scars as her, she wishes to become his safe haven.

On the other side, Yoo Jin Gook, a veteran homicide detective, strives to reveal the hidden truth behind Kim Moo Young’s character. As it turns out, Yoo Jin Kang is none other than the detective’s sister, which complicates their dynamic altogether.

Seo In Guk is undeniably one of the best actors working in the Korean film and TV industry right now. As he turns 37 today, let’s tune in an binge watch some of the aforementioned dramas on OTT.

We wish him a very happy birthday!

