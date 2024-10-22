Brewing Love stills: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s hostile first encounter raises anticipation for romantic relationship

Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s new on-screen pairing in the upcoming rom-com drama Brewing Love is raising much excitement among the fans. The drama is set to premiere on November 4. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the new stills have been unveiled, teasing the two main characters’ first encounter.

On October 22, ENA shared some new stills of Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won in Brewing Love, giving a glimpse into their exciting relationship dynamic in the drama.

The first two stills captured the first encounter between their characters Chae Yong Joo (Kim Sejeong) and Yoon Min Joo (Lee Jong Won). In the first photo, she is seen sporting a bright smile, while interacting with a kid holding a big stuffed bear.

A little far from her, Yoon Min Joo is seen standing while looking worried. The contract is their expressions are creating the backdrop for their very unlikely first encounter.

In the next still, Chae Yong Joo is seen handing over some documents to Yoon Min Joo, while he seems wary of her. However, she is not someone to give up, so despite the hostility from him, she boldly steps into his space. On the other hand, Yoon Min Joo seemingly keeps his distance from her.

More stills below hint at the change in their relationship dynamic as the story proceeds.

Check them out here:

Viewers are now curious to witness how the duo find themselves in love as Chae Yong Joo continues to break the barriers set by Yoon Min Joo.

Brewing Love will revolve around these two characters and their unique yet heart-fluttering love story. Kim Sejeong, known for The Uncanny Counter, Business Proposal, School 2017, and more drama, is set to play the role of Chae Yong Joo. She is a passionate and hard-working sales queen at a liquor company. She is also quite good at hiding her emotions.

On the other hand, Lee Jong Won is taking on the role of Yoon Min Joo, a liquor brewery owner, with a sensitive personality and ability to read anyone’s emotions.

The drama is now set to premiere on November 4 at ENA. It will be available on Viki for global viewers.

