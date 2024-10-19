Kim Sejeong 'positively reviewing' offer to star alongside Kang Tae Oh in historical romance The Moon Flows in This River: Report

Business Proposal’s Kim Sejeong and Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh might just be pairing up for an exciting new historical romance! On October 19, K-media outlet Ten Asia reported that while Kang Tae Oh is confirmed, Kim Sejeong is in talks to lead the upcoming drama The Moon Flows in This River (working title). With this, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of seeing these talented actors share the screen, particularly in a period drama setting.

Following the initial report, a representative from Kim Sejeong's agency, Jellyfish Entertainment, confirmed that she had indeed received an offer for the lead role in the series and is "positively reviewing" the opportunity. While no official decision has been made, the news has already generated buzz around the drama, which has been described as a “historical version of Secret Garden,” promising a blend of romance, charm, and captivating storytelling reminiscent of the beloved classic.

Kim Sejeong has been winning hearts since her debut in 2016 as a member of the popular girl group I.O.I., which formed through the survival show Produce 101. She continued her musical career with Gugudan before transitioning into acting, quickly gaining recognition for her performances in dramas like School 2017, The Uncanny Counter, and A Business Proposal. Sejeong's latest rom-com, Brewing Love, where she stars alongside Lee Jong Won, is set to premiere on November 4, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Kang Tae Oh, who made his acting debut in the 2013 web drama After School: Lucky or Not, has also enjoyed a steadily rising career, with roles in acclaimed series such as Run On, The Tale of Nokdu, and the highly popular Extraordinary Attorney Woo. His portrayal in the latter earned him widespread praise, adding to his growing reputation as a talented actor. Having recently completed his military service, Kang Tae Oh is gearing up for his return to the small screen with the romantic comedy Potato Research Institute alongside Lee Sun Bin.

If Kim Sejeong and Kang Tae Oh accept the roles in The Moon Flows in This River, the drama will undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated historical romances. Fans eagerly await further updates as both actors review the offer.

