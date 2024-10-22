Kim Soo Hyun to make guest appearance at Cuckootopia Music Fest in Malaysia on November 16

Kim Soo Hyun is all set for his next big appearance. The K-drama heartthrob has been enjoying a newfound success and popularity after starring in the hit rom-com drama Queen of Tears. Continuing the trail of his fame, the actor is now set to make a special appearance at a Malaysian music fest.

On October 22, it was announced that Kim Soo Hyun will attend the Cuckootopia Music Fest, which is set to be held on November 16. It will take place at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach in Selangor, Malaysia. This festival has been arranged to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cuckoo, a leading electronics brand in the country.

Although many details about his appearance have not been revealed yet, fans are eagerly looking forward to Kim Soo Hyun’s attendance. In addition, since it’s a music festival, he is also expected to showcase his vocal abilities, captivating fans with his singing skills.

Aside from acting, he is quite renowned as a singer. He has sung OSTs for his dramas My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears. Most recently, at his 2024 fan meet, he performed many songs. So, Malaysian fans can’t wait to witness his live singing on stage.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has been keeping extremely busy since the beginning of this year. In March, with a lead role in Queen of Tears, he made his K-drama comeback after almost a three-year break. His on-screen chemistry with Kim Ji Won was so good in this rom-com that it even gave rise to real-life dating rumors.

His individual performance was equally applauded by the viewers. Following the drama’s conclusion, just when fans were eagerly waiting for his next endeavors, it was confirmed that he had been cast in a black comedy titled Knock Off. He will lead this upcoming Disney+ plus drama along with Jo Bo Ah. The duo has been keeping busy with the production now.

Kim Soo Hyun has previously shown his acting skills in works like My Love from the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Moon Embracing the Sun, One Ordinary Day, and more.

