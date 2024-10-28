Brewing Love teaser OUT: Lee Jong Won struggles to resist Kim Sejeong's charm in heart-fluttering romance; WATCH

The eagerly awaited teaser for upcoming K-drama Brewing Love has just been released, setting hearts aflutter with a sneak peek at the tummy-ticking chemistry between its leads, Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won.

The teaser opens with a voice asking, “Can you do it?” and Chae Yong Joo (Kim Sejeong), a tenacious sales expert for a liquor company, confidently responds, “I will definitely get it done.” Her determination is evident as she embarks on a mission to win over Yoon Min Joo’s (Lee Jong Won) brewery. Initially, her efforts appear to be in vain, with Yoon Min Joo seemingly unimpressed by her persistence. However, Chae Yong Joo remains undeterred, boldly suggesting, “Should I work here starting tomorrow?”

As the story unfolds, Yoon Min Joo’s resolve to send her away begins to falter. The more time they spend together, the more difficult it becomes for him to keep his guard up, despite his usual tendency to keep people at a distance. A voice-over gently reminds viewers, “Opposites attract each other,” hinting at the growing connection between the driven saleswoman and the sensitive brewery owner. The teaser closes on a heart-fluttering note as Yoon Min Joo admits, “You keep making me look at you, Chae Yong Joo,” leaving viewers eager to see how this budding romance will evolve.

Watch the teaser for Brewing Love here;

Brewing Love stars Kim Sejeong, known for her performances in Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter, as Chae Yong Joo, a spirited “sales king” who hides her emotions behind her professional persona. Lee Jong Won, whose roles in The Spies Who Loved Me and Hospital Playlist have garnered acclaim, portrays Yoon Min Joo, a sensitive soul skilled at reading others’ emotions. Rounding out the cast are Shin Do Hyun and Baek Sung Chul, adding to the series’ storyline.

Scheduled to premiere on November 4, Brewing Love promises a compelling blend of romance and charm, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST on ENA, with simultaneous streaming on Genie TV and Viki for viewers in select regions.

With its intriguing premise and strong cast, Brewing Love is already on the watchlist for fans of romantic dramas, promising a journey filled with heartfelt moments, emotional growth, and the irresistible pull of opposites.

