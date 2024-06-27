Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won led romantic drama Drunken Romance rumored to premiere on September 9

Drunken Romance, a romantic comedy led by Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won, is rumored to premiere on September 9. The series, previously known as In the Name of Alcohol, follows the story of a sales representative for a liquor company and a local brewer.

Drunken Romance likely to get September 9 premiere

On June 27, anticipation for the upcoming romantic drama Drunken Romance heightened as it was rumored to premiere on September 9. The drama, previously known as In the Name of Alcohol, stars Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won in the lead roles. Kim Sejeong portrays the female protagonist, a sales representative for a liquor company, while Lee Jong Won transforms into a local brewer.

Directed by Park Seon Ho, renowned for his work on popular K-dramas like A Business Proposal, My Strange Hero, and Suspicious Partner, Drunken Romance promises a captivating narrative. This project also marks the second collaboration between Park Seon Ho and Kim Sejeong, who previously worked together on the successful rom-com A Business Proposal.

The filming of this 12-episode rom-com reportedly began in May, with several pictures and clips from the set surfaced online on June 16. Among the shared images, fans were particularly excited to see a selfie of Kim Sejeong taken in a car mirror, along with various behind-the-scenes clips from the set in Pohang Si.

As part of ENA's drama lineup for the second half of the year, which celebrates the broadcasting station’s 20th anniversary, Drunken Romance has already garnered significant interest. Fans eagerly await its release, looking forward to the chemistry between Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won under the expert direction of Park Seon Ho.

More details about Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s latest activities

Recently, Kim Sejeong reprised her role as Do Ha Na in the second season of The Uncanny Counter following which she embarked on her first solo concert tour across 10 countries, starting from Seoul in September 2023.

Adding to her accomplishments, she also served as a mentor on the reality competition series Universe Ticket and released her highly anticipated first studio album, Door, in the same year. In October 2023, she confirmed venturing into theater with her debut in the play Temple, showcasing her versatility beyond television.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Won, known for his roles in dramas like My Unfamiliar Family and The Spies Who Loved Me, further solidified his reputation as a versatile actor in 2024, by starring in Knight Flower as Park Soo Ho.